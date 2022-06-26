AllSafe Price Tops $0.0038 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. AllSafe has a market cap of $35,105.54 and $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

