American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.13.

AMH stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,781,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

