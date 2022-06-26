American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,945 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 5.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,692,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.