American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Decreased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in American Water Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

