Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

