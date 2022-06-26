Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 192,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $460.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 44.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

