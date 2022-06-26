Analyzing Seer (SEER) and The Competition

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Seer to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% Seer Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

Seer has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seer and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seer Competitors 148 962 1634 50 2.57

Seer currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.13%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.11%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seer and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million -$71.17 million -7.51 Seer Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -29.34

Seer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seer competitors beat Seer on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

