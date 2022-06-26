Analyzing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SPAR Group and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -0.80% 3.86% 1.63% Augmedix -77.52% -251.74% -53.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Augmedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $255.72 million 0.09 -$1.78 million ($0.09) -12.33 Augmedix $22.17 million 3.07 -$17.85 million ($0.60) -3.03

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augmedix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Augmedix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. It also provides retailer specific services consisting of in-store services, including new store openings, new store sets and existing store resets and remodels, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. In addition, the company assembles furniture, grills, and other products in stores, homes, and offices; performs ongoing routed coverage at retail locations; and offers in-home and in-office assembly to customers who purchase their product from retailers. Further, it provides staff and distribution center experienced resources to retailers and consumer goods manufacturers; offers retail compliance and price audit services initiated by retailers and manufacturers and focuses on validating store promotions, auditing compliance with branding and signage, verifying product placement and displays, collecting inventory levels, and out-of-stock status; and competitive price intelligence gathering for retailers, as well as ensuring price accuracy and consistency within the retail itself. The company serves grocery and drug, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and office supply stores; pharmacies; and mass merchandisers. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

