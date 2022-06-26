Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,712 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

SFM opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

