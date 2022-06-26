Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,872 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.18.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $639.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $550.77 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

