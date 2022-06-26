Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $187,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.27. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.