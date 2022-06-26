Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 402 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

