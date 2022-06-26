Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

