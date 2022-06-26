Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $141.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.44. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

