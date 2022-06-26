Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $25.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

