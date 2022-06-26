Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.