Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average is $132.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

