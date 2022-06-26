Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 59,325 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,325 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.27.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

