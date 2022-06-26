Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 281.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.75.

NYSE GNRC opened at $224.55 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

