Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.18. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.48.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

