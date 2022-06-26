Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $550.05.

Anthem stock opened at $469.87 on Friday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.53.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

