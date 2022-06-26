Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $43,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

