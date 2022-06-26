Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCC. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.