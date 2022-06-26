Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,119 shares of company stock worth $653,115. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Asana by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.