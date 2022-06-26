ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 118,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.