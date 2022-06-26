AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £105 ($128.61) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.36) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($146.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £120 ($146.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($140.86) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £105.46 ($129.17).

LON AZN opened at £107.76 ($131.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.95. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($98.35) and a 52-week high of £110 ($134.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,487.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

