AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

