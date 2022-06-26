AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ALOT stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.