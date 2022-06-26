Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

