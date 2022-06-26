AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 48.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 20.2% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

