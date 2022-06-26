Audius Achieves Market Cap of $270.60 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Audius has a total market cap of $270.60 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,285.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,103,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 719,623,350 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

