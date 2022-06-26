AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 17.73 Average PT from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 17.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 6.87 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 5.95 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.92.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 68.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.