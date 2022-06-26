Band Protocol Price Hits $1.54 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00007233 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $54.29 million and $19.94 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

