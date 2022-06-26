Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $559.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 115.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

