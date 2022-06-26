Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $9.17.
NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $559.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 115.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.
About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
