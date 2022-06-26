Berenberg Bank Cuts Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Price Target to €80.00

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($105.26) to €80.00 ($84.21) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Melexis from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Melexis from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Melexis alerts:

Shares of MLXSF opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. Melexis has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.