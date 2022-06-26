BERNcash (BERN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

BERNcash (BERN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BERNcash has a total market cap of $45,152.15 and $6.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

