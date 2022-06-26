Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $10.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.60 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $225.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.96%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

