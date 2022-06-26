Bitcoin SV (BSV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $67.59 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.42 or 0.00297367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $67.59 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,327.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00544126 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,883 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

