Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Cap Achieves $170,192.04

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $170,192.04 and approximately $3,674.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

