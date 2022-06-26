BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,852.29

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $180,852.29 and approximately $108,577.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.83 or 0.99810387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00039746 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023427 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,061 coins and its circulating supply is 891,273 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

