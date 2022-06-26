Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,794.00

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $40,794.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

