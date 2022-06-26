Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 239,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 101,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY opened at $78.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

