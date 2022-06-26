Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

