Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
