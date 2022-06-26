Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

