Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) PT at C$32.73

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.73.

ABX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE:ABX opened at C$24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.13. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

