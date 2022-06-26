Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $10.84

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.84.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,415,000 after purchasing an additional 167,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.