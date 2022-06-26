Brokerages Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) PT at $299.67

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHNGY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.3138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

