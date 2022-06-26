Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$142.67

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$142.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

TSE PBH opened at C$92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$87.06 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$99.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.15.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.52%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

