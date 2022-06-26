Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $56.43

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

UBER stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

