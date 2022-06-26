Brokers Set Expectations for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.13.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.88 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -52.86.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06).

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

