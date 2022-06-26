Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Brunswick stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

