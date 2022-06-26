Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

NYSE BKE opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the first quarter worth $71,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

